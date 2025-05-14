Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,679 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in Paysafe by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 333,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 469,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paysafe by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $825.86 million, a PE ratio of -36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

