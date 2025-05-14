D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,718 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,823,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after buying an additional 400,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,807,000 after buying an additional 181,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

