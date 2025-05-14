Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $751,908,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,480 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 1,247,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $99,471,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $72,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $5,663,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,132,994. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

