Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,165 Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of The Korea Fund worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 41,171 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

The Korea Fund Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of The Korea Fund stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.

The Korea Fund Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.