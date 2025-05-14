Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $18.13 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,329 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Watts Water Technologies worth $18,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $243.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.35. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $248.17.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,754 shares in the company, valued at $674,730. This trade represents a 74.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,038.57. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

