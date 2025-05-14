Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $17.56 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 78,901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Trading Up 4.2%

AR stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $42.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 128.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

