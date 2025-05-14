Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 6.45% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $15,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 287,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIF opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

