Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $13.50 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $137,448,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,346,000 after acquiring an additional 672,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,637,000 after acquiring an additional 630,255 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 197,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,207,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,088,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.2%

SF opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $103.04.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SF shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

View Our Latest Report on SF

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.