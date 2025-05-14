KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in KE by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 63,878 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KE by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,131 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,799,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. UBS Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

KE Price Performance

BEKE stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.

KE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is 64.58%.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

