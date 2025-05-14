Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $448,000 Investment in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NuScale Power by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 111,812 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NuScale Power Trading Up 21.7%

Shares of SMR stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.62.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,089.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 34,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $589,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,323. This represents a 41.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683.48. This represents a 95.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,898. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.