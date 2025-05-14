Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.78.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.