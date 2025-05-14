Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 41,583 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,583 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 4,145.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,412.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $143.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.54.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.81. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.