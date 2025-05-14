Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 122.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,091 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn M. Zier purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,229 shares in the company, valued at $461,166.40. This trade represents a 226.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $390.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

