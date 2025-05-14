Nia Impact Advisors LLC Invests $2.84 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,863 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after buying an additional 3,149,934 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after buying an additional 2,277,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,032,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 245,624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,809,265 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $421,834,000 after buying an additional 1,030,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $367,767,000 after buying an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,755 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,715. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $71.61.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

