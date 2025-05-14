Man Group plc Has $121.69 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,583,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,428 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $121,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after buying an additional 3,732,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,281,000 after buying an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125,493 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0%

BK opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.