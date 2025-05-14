Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $293.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.