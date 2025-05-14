Nia Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC reduced its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,607,000 after acquiring an additional 79,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 3.1%

CWT stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $56.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

