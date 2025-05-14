LMR Partners LLP Sells 23,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $131.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

