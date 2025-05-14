LMR Partners LLP Buys New Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 141,785 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,800,000 after purchasing an additional 226,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.52 million, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,079.60. This represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASPN. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

