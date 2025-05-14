Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Astec Industries worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Astec Industries stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $970.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.42. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTE

Astec Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.