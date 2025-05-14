250,000 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of DM opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DM

About Desktop Metal

(Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.