Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 14.9%

Shares of IEFA opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.