LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 24,500 ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,943,000. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,937,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,777,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,529,000.

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.20.

TTAN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

In other ServiceTitan news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,434.30. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at $30,799,961.85. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

