Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 366.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,312,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after buying an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,216,000 after buying an additional 4,418,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

