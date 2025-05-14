LMR Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.17% of TechTarget worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 399.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $255.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81, a PEG ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

