LMR Partners LLP Purchases 402,331 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW)

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,819,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,331 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in EVgo were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

EVgo Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:EVGOW opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. EVgo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

