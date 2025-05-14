LMR Partners LLP Has $2.80 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,588 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY stock opened at $266.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of -122.98 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.73 and a 1 year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.17.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,989.42. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,392 shares of company stock worth $1,875,627. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

