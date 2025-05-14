LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,550,000 after buying an additional 18,881,504 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,073,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,883,000 after buying an additional 196,380 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,864,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,052,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after buying an additional 2,355,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,316,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,720,000 after buying an additional 2,401,302 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE AS opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -222.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

