LMR Partners LLP Purchases 7,370 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,359,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

