Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

