Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $151,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,195 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,757,000 after buying an additional 75,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,969,000 after buying an additional 67,749 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,801,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,283,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after buying an additional 144,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

