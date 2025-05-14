Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $4.87 Million Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,419 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 954,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2,912.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 530,775 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,506,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,272,000 after acquiring an additional 416,499 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $4,943,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,552,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,835. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,937.98. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

AxoGen Trading Down 4.5%

AxoGen stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $495.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $21.00.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Further Reading

