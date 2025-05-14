Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 27,712 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.35% of GeneDx worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 44,889 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 147,085.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WGS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $117.75.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $258,707.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,752 shares in the company, valued at $734,346.96. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $43,878.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,381.33. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,043,288. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

