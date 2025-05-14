Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 2,500 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.22.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $597,717.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,442,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,974,568.56. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.11.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

