Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 7.2% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $55,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $191.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.25 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.