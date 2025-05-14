NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,299.29.

BKNG opened at $5,262.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,689.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,862.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

