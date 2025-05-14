Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 703.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $619.69 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $286.21 and a 1 year high of $663.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.25. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.48.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

