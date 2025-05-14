NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.04.

LOW opened at $230.62 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

