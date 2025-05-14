iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 156.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,631,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

