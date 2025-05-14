Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $1.86 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $656.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $604.28 and a 200-day moving average of $618.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.