Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Stake Increased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares during the quarter. Embraer comprises approximately 2.1% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $23,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Embraer Dividend Announcement

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

