LRI Investments LLC Sells 125 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.96 and a 200-day moving average of $249.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $208.98 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.60.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

