Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $753,891.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $23,162,903.10. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $94,964.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180.48. This trade represents a 90.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,271 shares of company stock worth $8,706,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.71. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

