Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.