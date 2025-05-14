PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Lowered by Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 114,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

