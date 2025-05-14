LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 809 TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TXNM opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. TXNM Energy’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXNM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

