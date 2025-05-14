Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 561,317 Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,021,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,317 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $52,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $336.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRAD. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

