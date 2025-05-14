Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in FedEx by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC increased its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.63.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $231.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

