The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $72,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110,329 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 209,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

