Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Sells 805 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Trading Up 1.5%

PSO opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.2092 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Pearson’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

PSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.